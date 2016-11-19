Thick and durable handblown glass strawberry art pipes featuring air-trap technique pips. Available in Opaque or Transparent Red coloring, and with round or flat bottom options for ultimate design versatility. Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :)



The strawberry measures about 3 inches long. Made with high quality colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand-sculpted green stem and leaf crown.