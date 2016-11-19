About this product
Thick and durable handblown glass strawberry art pipes featuring air-trap technique pips. Available in Opaque or Transparent Red coloring, and with round or flat bottom options for ultimate design versatility. Each strawberry pipe is hand blown from thick borosilicate glass using master techniques and high quality glass just for you :)
The strawberry measures about 3 inches long. Made with high quality colored glass coated in a thick and shiny coat of clear glass and a hand-sculpted green stem and leaf crown.
About this strain
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.
Strawberry Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Humble Pride Glass
I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.