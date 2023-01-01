OUR STARTER KIT COMES WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO START FILLING YOUR CONES.

Every Starter Kit comes standard with one complete cartridge setup. This includes the cartridge, riser, and tamping tool that will aid in compressing your material during operation.



Our universal vibration table features an industrial quality vibrating device that has been specially configured to efficiently and smoothly shake your material. Our vibrating devices are CNC'ed from high quality stainless steel. Each one is hand-configured and quality control tested to ensure longevity and reliability.



Each vibration table comes with an extension cord with a power switch. The included stabilization mat will prevent the vibration table from "walking away" during operation on hard surfaces.

