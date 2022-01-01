About this product
Made in Canada and inspired by minimalism & refinement, the Hush-Kush pouches can contain up to 3.5g. of cannabis or several pre-rolled joints.
Each carrying case of the Hush-Kush brand is strengthened using the Perma-B technology, consisting of coating the inner surface of each product with a compound of natural ingredients, developed by the company. This technology, unparalleled in the cannabis market, gives the product these durable qualities:
Smell Proof
Waterproof
Washable & Reusable
Discreet
Malleable & Adjustable
Biodegradable
Lightweight & Comfortable
Dimensions when opened: 6”x6”
Dimensions when closed: 2” x 3.5”
Product Care: Washable by hand, with cold water and alcool free soap.
It feels like a treat every time you open your Hush-Kush pouch.
About this brand
An experience that stands out for its beeswax-based technology Perma-B, unique in this market.
Practical and authentic essentials handmade in Canada.