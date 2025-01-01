The biggest differentiator between our THC-free product and others is, we take out the THC from the extracted CBD oil leaving all components such as Terpenes, Flavonoids, all other CBD components. Whereas almost all other products on the market today that are THC-free will use CBD Isolate (just CBD without any other components) and mix it into a THC-free product.



Using our product, we assure you, you get the full entourage effect minus THC and also more importantly we guarantee, you will not fail the drug-test due to nearly non-existent amounts of THC.



Our clean and simple formula combines just two main ingredients – Organic MCT Oil (fractionated Coconut Oil), Broad Spectrum CBD Oil with Organic Flavor (Peppermint, more flavors coming in near future) and a tinge of Organic Stevia for taste.



Description

• Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (fractionated Coconut Oil), BroadSpectrum CBD oil,

Organic flavor (Peppermint), Organic Stevia Extract

• Dosage: 1 ml (one full dropper) = approximately 50 mg CBD. Calibrated dropper for

increased accuracy of dosage.

• Suggested use: Shake well before use. Place up to 1 full dropper under tongue and

hold for 60-90 seconds, and then swallow. Use 1 to 2 times per day or as needed.

• Our Hemp is grown in the U.S and CBD products are hand-crafted at our state of the

art facility in Ohio.

• Our products are analyzed by Botanacor, one of the premier labs in the U.S, for

potency, contaminants and accuracy.

• Scan QR code with your smartphone to view Certificate of Analysis (quality

certificate).

• Shake well before use. Do not use if allergic to any ingredients. Store in a cool, dry

place. Keep away from extreme temperatures. Keep out of reach of children. This

product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to prevent, cure, or

treat any disease. Consult a physician before use if pregnant, nursing or on any

medications.



read more