Lighter sleeve made for Bic lighters. (Lighter not included)



Comes with 3' of hemp wick



There are many befits of using our hemp-wick wrappers.



- Avoid the inhalation of dangerous gas (hydrocarbons) from your lighter. Every time you light your herb with a lighter, you are consuming the unburnt gas. This can have negative affects such as taste and health effects!



- built in flame extinguisher. Many cheap hempwick wrappers do not come with this feature. If the flame is not properly extinguished this can pose a fire hazard!



- They are easy to use! reduce the risk of burning your hand while lighting your bowl from a safe distance.



- Control the amount of hemp wick used with our half loop on the bottom of the hemp wick lighter sleeve.



Made in Canada from PLA Plastic, A renewable bio plastic.

Consider saving money with bulk orders!

Colours may vary



Ships in Canada VIA Letter mail.

