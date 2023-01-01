Lighter sleeve made for Bic lighters. (Lighter not included)
Comes with 3' of hemp wick
There are many befits of using our hemp-wick wrappers.
- Avoid the inhalation of dangerous gas (hydrocarbons) from your lighter. Every time you light your herb with a lighter, you are consuming the unburnt gas. This can have negative affects such as taste and health effects!
- built in flame extinguisher. Many cheap hempwick wrappers do not come with this feature. If the flame is not properly extinguished this can pose a fire hazard!
- They are easy to use! reduce the risk of burning your hand while lighting your bowl from a safe distance.
- Control the amount of hemp wick used with our half loop on the bottom of the hemp wick lighter sleeve.
Made in Canada from PLA Plastic, A renewable bio plastic. Consider saving money with bulk orders! Colours may vary
Ships in Canada VIA Letter mail.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
