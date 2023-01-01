

For Bulk orders you will receive 8-10 colours of joint holders unless requested otherwise.

These Joint Holders are 3D Printed using PLA Plastic Filament (Polylactic acid) Which is a renewable bio-plastic made from corn starch!



The Regular Pack is designed to hold your Lighter, Standard papers, and about 15 rolled joints.

The Slim Pack Holds your Lighter, 1 1/4" papers and or 3-6 pre rolls.



Check out our other listings for what best suits you!



Consider saving money with bulk orders!



Colours may vary



Follow us on Instagram! @illuminatecannaco

Show more