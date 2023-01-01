For Bulk orders you will receive 8-10 colours of joint holders unless requested otherwise. These Joint Holders are 3D Printed using PLA Plastic Filament (Polylactic acid) Which is a renewable bio-plastic made from corn starch!
The Regular Pack is designed to hold your Lighter, Standard papers, and about 15 rolled joints. The Slim Pack Holds your Lighter, 1 1/4" papers and or 3-6 pre rolls.
Check out our other listings for what best suits you!
Consider saving money with bulk orders!
Colours may vary
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
