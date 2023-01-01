Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.



Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.



Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.



OUR PRODUCTS ARE

Natural

Vegan

Gluten-Free

GMO-Free

Cruelty-Free

3rd Party Lab Tested



ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE



Derived from hemp

Farmed organically

Manufactured in Colorado, USA



OUR VALUES ARE:

QUALITY

INNOVATION

COMMITMENT

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

