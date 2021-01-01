Indiva
Glueberry OG
Glueberry OG is a cross between GG, Blueberry and OG Kush. With a high potency of 22-28% THC and <1% CBD, Glueberry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid. Its medium density buds are bright neon green with vivid orange hairs and a frosting of tiny white trichomes. Glueberry OG has a sweet, earthy, berry fragrance thanks to high terpene content led by myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene
