Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Indiva

Indiva

Glueberry OG

About this product

Glueberry OG is a cross between GG, Blueberry and OG Kush. With a high potency of 22-28% THC and <1% CBD, Glueberry OG is an indica-leaning hybrid. Its medium density buds are bright neon green with vivid orange hairs and a frosting of tiny white trichomes. Glueberry OG has a sweet, earthy, berry fragrance thanks to high terpene content led by myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!