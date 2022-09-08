About this product
"Anodized Cannabis Grinders
Infyniti grinders feature razor sharp diamond cutting blades that provide extreme efficiency. These 4 piece hard top grinders are made of zinc alloy. Infyniti grinders are anodized for a smooth finish and are also equipped with powerful neodymium magnets to help keep them closed.
Grinder Features:
Size: 2.2""
Made of Zinc
Anodized for a Smooth Finish
Razor Sharp Diamond Cutting Blades
Powerful Neodymium Magnets for Incredible Closure
Smooth Grinding and No Friction
What's in the Box:
1x - 2.2"" 2-Piece Zinc Pollinator by Infyniti"
