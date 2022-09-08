"Anodized Cannabis Grinders

Infyniti grinders feature razor sharp diamond cutting blades that provide extreme efficiency. These 4 piece hard top grinders are made of zinc alloy. Infyniti grinders are anodized for a smooth finish and are also equipped with powerful neodymium magnets to help keep them closed.



Grinder Features:

Size: 2.2""

Made of Zinc

Anodized for a Smooth Finish

Razor Sharp Diamond Cutting Blades

Powerful Neodymium Magnets for Incredible Closure

Smooth Grinding and No Friction

What's in the Box:

1x - 2.2"" 2-Piece Zinc Pollinator by Infyniti"