About this product
Anodized Cannabis Grinders
Infyniti grinders feature razor sharp diamond cutting blades that provide extreme efficiency. These 4 piece hard top grinders are made of aluminum. Infyniti grinders are anodized for a smooth finish and are also equipped with powerful neodymium magnets to help keep them closed. All 4 piece grinders come with a pollen scraper.
Grinder Features:
Size: 2.2"
Made of Aluminum
Anodized for a Smooth Finish
Razor Sharp Diamond Cutting Blades
Powerful Neodymium Magnets for Incredible Closure
Smooth Grinding and No Friction
Stainless Steel Pollen Screen
What's in the Box:
1x - 2.2" 4-Piece Aluminum Grinder by Infyniti
1x - Pollen Scraper
