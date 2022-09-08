Anodized Cannabis Grinders

Infyniti grinders feature razor sharp diamond cutting blades that provide extreme efficiency. These 4 piece hard top grinders are made of aluminum. Infyniti grinders are anodized for a smooth finish and are also equipped with powerful neodymium magnets to help keep them closed. All 4 piece grinders come with a pollen scraper.



Grinder Features:

Size: 2.2"

Made of Aluminum

Anodized for a Smooth Finish

Razor Sharp Diamond Cutting Blades

Powerful Neodymium Magnets for Incredible Closure

Smooth Grinding and No Friction

Stainless Steel Pollen Screen

What's in the Box:

1x - 2.2" 4-Piece Aluminum Grinder by Infyniti

1x - Pollen Scraper