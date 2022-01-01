These funnel herb bowls from Infyniti Glass are constructed from heat resistant borosilicate glass with the Infyniti logo. These bowls have a 14mm male joint and features assorted coloured handles that make it easy to lift the bowl and prevent it from rolling when placed on a flat surface. Sold in assorted colours that may fay from images.



Herb Bowl Features:

Size: 14mm Male

Made from Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass

Fits Female Joints

Glass Handle on the Side

Assorted Colours (Colours may Vary)



What's in the Box:

1x - 14mm Funnel Bowl with Coloured Handle by Infyniti