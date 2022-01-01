About this product
These funnel herb bowls from Infyniti Glass are constructed from heat resistant borosilicate glass with the Infyniti logo. These bowls have a 14mm male joint and features assorted coloured handles that make it easy to lift the bowl and prevent it from rolling when placed on a flat surface. Sold in assorted colours that may fay from images.
Herb Bowl Features:
Size: 14mm Male
Made from Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass
Fits Female Joints
Glass Handle on the Side
Assorted Colours (Colours may Vary)
What's in the Box:
1x - 14mm Funnel Bowl with Coloured Handle by Infyniti
