Take your dabbing up a notch with this blender style terp slurper. Included is a double-decker banger called the Blender Slurpee. This full welding terp slurper banger features a 20mm top bowl and a 25mm bottom bowl that allows for both smooth low temp dabbing and big loads of product.



Under the bottom bowl is a unique hurricane disk that serves as a blender to ensure you get the most out of your precious concentrates. The highly efficient and versatile banger is made of high quality quartz and has a 14mm frosted male joint.



Features:



High-Quality Quartz

Beveled Edge Design

14mm Male Joint

90 Degree Angled Joint

Blender Style Dish Design

