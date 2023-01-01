Terp Pearls are used to help with heat retention and prevent waste wax. These 6mm blue terp pearls are a great addition to any bangers. You can torch clean them without fear of damaging them. They do retain heat longer than a quartz nail. Wait an extra 30-45 seconds for best results.
Specs: Best Heat Retention Optimal Flavor Increased Surface Area Never Degrades Diameter: 6mm Quantity: 2 Pieces/10 Pieces Works great with any Quartz Bangers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!