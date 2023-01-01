Nectar collectors are super trending at the moment! Keep up with us, stoners! Nectar collector as one of the best dabbing devices, is performing extremely well and is very welcomed by stoners because of that. As for this Glass Nectar Collector Straw With Silicone Cover, it could be the most valuable one compared with others. Glass could be very fragile, hence the silicone cover would be a great help here, protecting it from an accidental drop from the high. The titanium tip could also be put up with a high temperature and by adjusting the time accordingly to your preferred one, you could definitely have a good taste out of it.



Includes:

1x Silicone Cap Nectar Collector

1x 14mm Titanium Tip

1x Dab Tool

