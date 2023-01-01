When you want the benefits that silicone and glass have to offer in your nectar collector - then a water nectar collector may be your best bet.



Silicone and glass nectar collectors have a significant benefit over traditional silicone nectar collectors because they have the ability of water filtration which makes for a smoother hit.



This Silicone Glass Nectar Collector Kit is the perfect example of everything you need for wax and oil-based concentrates. Not only do you get a honey straw with a detachable nectar collector titanium tip, but you also have two glass tip accessories that allow you to turn your nectar collector into a mini-dab rig that’s ready for anything that you can throw at it.



Although glass and silicone are much more durable than pure glass nectar collectors, they still require care. However, if you decide to use attachments and the water filter, it’s essential that you store the fragile glass attachments in a protected area.



Furthermore, it’s a good idea to empty the water from the filter to ensure it doesn’t leak on you if you place it into your pocket. When it comes to a glass and silicone nectar collector - a little bit of water goes a long way. This means that you don’t need to overflow the filter with too much water to get an adequate and smooth hit.



Just like all other nectar collectors and dab straws, silicone and glass nectar collectors are easy to use. The fast heat-up time and the rapid cool-down are all thanks to the highly conductive nature of titanium.



If you see yourself using a nectar collector often or you want a future-proof device as you continue your journey into the world of concentrates, then a silicone and glass nectar collector is a perfect choice. If you don't like the titanium tip because of fast cooling. Then you might as well purchase a Quartz Nail, it will meet what you need.



Product Information:



* High-quality smell-free silicone.

* Quickly heating and cooling, easy to use.

* The Silicone is made of food-grade, BPA-free, FDA-approved non-stick material.



Package Including:



1 x 8.3" Silicone Honey Straw

1 x 7ml Silicone Jar

2 x Glass Tip Accessories

1 x 10mm Titanium Tip

1 x Foam packed gift box



Color: Blue/Black/White



BEST WAY TO CLEAN:



Denatured alcohol in a jar.

Immerse the product, including the nail if you don't clean it with fire, then swish the jar.

Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away.

Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water.



Get your nectar collector today and get high at home or wherever place is convenient for you. A nectar collector or dab straw is an incredible addition to your dab rig collection to let you enjoy endless possibilities.

