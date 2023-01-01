This Electric Nectar Collector is designed with a new hollowed coil-less ceramic heating tip. Unlike other products on the market where the coil will be in contact with your contents, the new ceramic tip will distribute heat evenly. No burning and the taste are smoother. Also, the product is designed easy to clean: all parts exposed to the airflow path are detachable.
Specifications:
Battery: 650mAh 1.5-Hour Fast Charge Time 30-Session Average Battery Life 10-Second Heatup Time Hollowed Coil-less Ceramic Heating Tip USB-C Connection