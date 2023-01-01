This Nectar Collector Kits are super duper compact and easy to use. This affordable dab kit is perfect for on-the-go. You might as well get one for a friend too! Inhale concentrates together with your friends will bring more fun for travel.
Silicone nectar collector kit comes with all you need for dabbing: dab mat, dab straw, silicone container, and dab tool.
Including: 1 x 6.5" Silicone Honey Straw 2 x Dab Containers 1 x Container Holder 1 x Dab Mat 1 x Dab Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!