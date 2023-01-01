The Silicone Dab Kit is made with heat-resistant silicone and is the perfect choice for on-the-go use. It comes with a travel case for convenience, and it contains a silicone holder, a silicone honey straw, a 14mm titanium tip, a stainless steel carver tool with a silicone cap and two silicone jar containers. If you prefer to use a 14mm Quartz Tip, you can purchase it on our site.



The silicone cap makes it easy to carry. So when the nail is not inside the silicone, you can use the cap to cover it. Since the case is made with heat-resistant silicone, you can put away the straw while it’s still hot. You can clean the nail in alcohol or with fire.



Product Information:

* NEW DESIGN - Coming with a travel case, more convenience for on-the-go.

* High-quality smell-free silicone.

* Quickly heating and cooling, easy to use.

* The Silicone made of food-grade, BPA-free, non-stick material.



Package Including:

1 x Travel Case

1 x 4.5 inches Silicone Honey Straw with Cap

2 x Silicone Jar Containers (5ml)

1 x Silicone Holder (3.5″ x 2.3″)

1 x Stainless Steel Carver Tool with Silicone Cap (4.8″)

1 x 14mm Titanium Tip



Color: Blue/Black

