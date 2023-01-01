Silicone Nectar Collectors are more and more popular in the dabbing scene nowadays. Because they are super duper compact and easy to use. This Mini Nectar Collector is the smaller and more portable version of the Nectar Collectors!



Including:

The kit comes with

1 x 4.5 inch Silicone Honey Straw with Cap

2 x Silicone Jar Containers (5ml)

1 x Silicone Holder (3.5″ x 2.3″)

1 x Dab Tool with Silicone Cap (4.8″)

1 x Dab Mat (5.5″ x 4.5″)

