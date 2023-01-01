Product Information: * NEW DESIGN - Coming with travel bag, more convenience for go travel. * High-quality smell free silicone. * Quickly heating and cooling, easy to use. * The Silicone made of food-grade, BPA free, non-stick material.
With silicone cap, easy to carry. The cap can cover it when the nail is not inside the silicone.
Package Including: 1 x Travel Bag 1 x 4.5 inch Silicone Honey Straw with Cap 2 x Silicone Dab Containers (5ml) 1 x Silicone Holder (3.5″ x 2.3″) 1 x Stainless Steel Carver Tool with Silicone Cap (4.8″) 1 x Nonstick Dab Mat (5.5″ x 4.5″)
Color: Blue/Black
