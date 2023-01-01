This All-silicone Nectar Collector is brand new design for prevent from glass cracking! Do you always break your glass piece? Try this All-Silicone Honey Straw Kit with dab mat.



INCLUDING: Including everything you can see in the picture. With embedded silicone jar, dab mat and cleaning brush, much more convenient for on the go!

ALL-SILICONE: Absolutely unbreakable design! Brand new design for prevent from glass cracking. If you always break your glass piece, this one would be the best choice!

MATERIAL: Food-grade, high-quality non-stick silicone.

BEST WAY TO CLEAN: Denatured alcohol in a jar. Immerse the product then swish the jar. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water. Perfect for purpose use!

