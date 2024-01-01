  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Jade & Jane

Jade & Jane

The cannabis sweets with all the chill!
All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

2 products
Product image for Chocolate Caramel Coconut Brownies
Brownies
Chocolate Caramel Coconut Brownies
by Jade & Jane
Product image for Mini Confetti Cupcakes
Cookies
Mini Confetti Cupcakes
by Jade & Jane