Bred by In-House Genetics, Jellien is an indica-dominant strain created by combining Alien Cookies #1 with a backcross of Stardawg, which was then crossed with Jelly Breath. At Joi we hang dry, hand trim and cure in stainless steel containers for at least 14 days to ensure a quality finish. Glass jars are filled by hand and include humidity packs inside to maintain optimal freshness. Enjoi!