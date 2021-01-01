Journey Cannabis Co.
About this product
Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complemented by it's sedating terpene profile.
Field Notes:
Sativa-Indica Hybrid
Gorilla Glue x OG Kush x Blueberry
Flavour profile: diesel, pine, fruity
Aroma profile: earthy, pungent, fruit
Compact, dense buds
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene
Alpha-Pinene
THC 17-21%
CBD 0-1%
Field Notes:
Sativa-Indica Hybrid
Gorilla Glue x OG Kush x Blueberry
Flavour profile: diesel, pine, fruity
Aroma profile: earthy, pungent, fruit
Compact, dense buds
Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene
Alpha-Pinene
THC 17-21%
CBD 0-1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!