Journey Cannabis Co.

Journey Cannabis Co.

Glueberry OG

About this product

Descended from legendary cultivar's Blueberry, OG Kush and GG (formerly known as Gorilla Glue), Glueberry OG is as adhesive and potent as one would expect. This sticky flower's earthy, pungent and fruity aroma is complemented by it's sedating terpene profile.

Field Notes:

Sativa-Indica Hybrid
Gorilla Glue x OG Kush x Blueberry

Flavour profile: diesel, pine, fruity

Aroma profile: earthy, pungent, fruit
Compact, dense buds

Dominant Terpenes:
Myrcene
Alpha-Pinene

THC 17-21%
CBD 0-1%
