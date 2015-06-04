Journey Cannabis Co.
About this product
MK Ultra is a heavy-hitting Indica-dominant hybrid, crossing OG Kush and G-13. The pungent aroma and distinct taste are true to this high-THC classic.
Field Notes:
High-THC
Indica-dominant Hybrid
OG Kush x G-13
Flavour profile: Savoury herbs, pepper, citrus
Aroma profile: Pine, earth, diesel
Sticky, dense buds
Green and purple leaves, orange pistils
Heavy trichome-coating
Dominant Terpenes:
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
THC 16-21%
CBD 0-1%
Field Notes:
High-THC
Indica-dominant Hybrid
OG Kush x G-13
Flavour profile: Savoury herbs, pepper, citrus
Aroma profile: Pine, earth, diesel
Sticky, dense buds
Green and purple leaves, orange pistils
Heavy trichome-coating
Dominant Terpenes:
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
THC 16-21%
CBD 0-1%
MK Ultra effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
573 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!