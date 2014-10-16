Journey Cannabis Co.
About this product
White Crush is a potent Indica-dominant cultivar, crossing White Widow with unknown North American Indica genetics. This trichome-rich flower has a powerful citrus and spice aroma.
Field Notes:
High-THC
Indica-dominant
White Widow x North American Indica genetics
Flavour profile: Citrus, fruit, pepper
Aroma profile: Pine, spice
Dense buds. Bright green, crystalline
Dominant Terpenes:
Alpha-Pinene
Beta-Caryophyllene
THC 18-23%
CBD 0-1%
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
