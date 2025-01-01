Product Details

Brand: Joy

The “BEST” Delta 8 THC heart-shaped gummies! Offering a perfect daytime 10mg microdose of Joy Delta 8.



MADE IN USA



Flavors: Orange Pineapple Paradise



Weight: 0.08



Serving Per Container: 5 - 20 servings per container (depending on package). Does not contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by weight.



Ingredients: Delta 8 base, sugar, pectin, water, adipic acid, corn syrup, citric acid, electrolytes, natural and artificial flavors and colors..



Category:



Edibles

High Tide Delta-8 Nano Gummies Shipping Terms & E



Because Delta 8 THC isn’t explicitly legal in some states, Joy Delta 8 is not available to purchase in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Nevada, New York and Utah. We, unfortunately, have to block shipping from each of the states listed due to unclear laws or laws that make Delta 8 illegal.



WARNING: Not to be used by women that are pregnant, may become pregnant, are breast-feeding, or those with a medical condition or taking any medication. You should consult a physician before using this product. Do not operate a motorized vehicle or machinery while using this product. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21+. This product could cause you to fail a drug test.



WARNING: Non-child proof packaging.



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Underage Sale Prohibited.



Share this product with your friends



read more