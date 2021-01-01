About this product

Boasting superior airflow and Keith Haring’s iconic artistry, the K.Haring Spoon delivers an immersive smoking experience. Durable and lightweight, this hammer-style pipe is meticulously crafted from borosilicate glass and provides extraordinary flavor. The Spoon is designed with a flat mouthpiece and a wide-rimmed base that provides a comfortable grip.



The neck and base exhibit a cascade of bold, fluctuating lines and colors that arrange Haring’s vibrant presence. The Spoon is finished with the official K.Haring logo.



Housed in a box with durable walls and foam inserts, the packaging is embellished with Haring’s signature and artistry.



© Keith Haring Foundation.

Licensed by Artestar, New York