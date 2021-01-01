K. Haring
Spoon Pipe Black & White
About this product
Boasting superior airflow and Keith Haring’s iconic artistry, the K.Haring Spoon delivers an immersive smoking experience. Durable and lightweight, this hammer-style pipe is meticulously crafted from borosilicate glass and provides extraordinary flavor. The Spoon is designed with a flat mouthpiece and a wide-rimmed base that provides a comfortable grip.
The neck and base exhibit a cascade of bold, fluctuating lines and colors that arrange Haring’s vibrant presence. The Spoon is finished with the official K.Haring logo.
Housed in a box with durable walls and foam inserts, the packaging is embellished with Haring’s signature and artistry.
© Keith Haring Foundation.
Licensed by Artestar, New York
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!