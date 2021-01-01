Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand K. Haring

K. Haring

Taster Yellow

About this product

Inspired by the global influence of legendary artist, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Taster exhibits a palm-sized design with powerful artistry. Just like Haring’s artwork, this flare-style taster is simple yet complex. Structural details include borosilicate glass, a large bowl capacity, and a built-in ash catcher that delivers nothing but pure, flavorful smoke.

Wrapped around the Taster is a heat-resistant design that bears Haring’s groundbreaking linework and bold aesthetic. This piece is completed with the iconic K.Haring logo.

The Taster is packaged in a durable box with foam inserts. The walls of the packaging are embellished with Haring’s artwork and signature.

© Keith Haring Foundation.
Licensed by Artestar, New York
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!