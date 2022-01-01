1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder - This 1.25" 2 piece Kannastör® grinder features a ball chain necklace allowing it to be worn as a pendant. Despite its compact design, these grinders remain fully functional making them one of the easiest portable options in existence!



Dimensions - .625" (H) x 1.25" (D)



Fully Functional 1.25" 2 Piece Grinder



Ball Chain Necklace Included



Knurled Grips



Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum



Limited Lifetime Warranty