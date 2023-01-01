1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in ROSE GOLD - This 1.25" 2 piece Kannastör® grinder features a ball chain necklace allowing it to be worn as a pendant. Despite its compact design, these grinders remain fully functional making them one of the easiest portable options in existence!



Dimensions - .625" (H) x 1.25" (D)



Fully functional 1.25" 2 piece grinder



Ball chain necklace included



Durable food grade aluminum construction



Knurled grips



Limited Lifetime Warranty

