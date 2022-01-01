About this product
1.5" Kannastör® Easy Change Screen™ Stainless Steel - 60 Mesh
Kannastör's patent pending design allows you to easily change the sifting screen to both replace worn out screens, and or, to better suit your pollen preference with a variety of available mesh sizes. Experiment and see what works best for you!
30 day Warranty on all screens.
Kannastör's patent pending design allows you to easily change the sifting screen to both replace worn out screens, and or, to better suit your pollen preference with a variety of available mesh sizes. Experiment and see what works best for you!
30 day Warranty on all screens.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kannastör®
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS
Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.
Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.