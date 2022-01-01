About this product
2.2" Kannastör® 2pc Grinder - These all metal 2 piece grinders feature Kannastör® unique tooth design to create a superior, fluffy grind with fewer twists of your wrist. Compact and efficient, these have been a favorite of discerning smokers for years!
Dimensions - 1" (H) x 2.125" (D)
2.2" 2 Piece Grinder
Knurled Grips
Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Limited Lifetime Warranty
About this brand
Kannastör®
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS
Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.
