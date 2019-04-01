About this product
100% Cotton
Plastisol Screen Print
Kannastör® Authentic T-shirt
Semi Fitted
Plastisol Screen Print
Kannastör® Authentic T-shirt
Semi Fitted
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kannastör®
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS
Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.
Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.