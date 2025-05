Our Clarity tincture is a part of our Minor Cannabinoids collection. This tincture has 300mg of both CBDa and CBD, for a total of 600mg per bottle. We added the terpene profile of Ekto Cooler giving it a great fruity punch taste. CBDa is the acidic version of CBD and some studies have reported it as being 1000x as absorbent into our endocannabinoid system as CBD. CBDa is a minor cannabinoid with potential for major health benefits.



Potential Health Benefits of CBDa:

Mood enhancing Antidepressant

Anti-Anxiety

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Nausea effects (great for cancer patients in Chemo)

Anti-Tumor benefits



Purchase our Clarity tincture today to experience the difference for yourself!

