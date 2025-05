Serenity is a 1:1 CBD and CBN tincture 300mg of each for 600mg total cannabinoids. We added Watermelon zSkittles terpene profile giving this a pleasing fruity taste with the benefits of a indica heavy effect. Serenity is your new favorite nightly CBD routine.



Potential Benefits of CBN:

Fights free radicals in the bloodstream

Anti-Bacterial

Pain reduction

Inflammation



Buy a bottle today to experience the difference for yourself!



read more