Vitality is part of our minor cannabinoid collection. A blend of 450mg CBG and 150mg CBD with added Strawberry cough terpene profile. This delicious tasting tincture combines all the great therapeutic value of CBG and CBD together in one powerful tincture.



Potential CBG Benefits:

Stress reduction

Appetite inducing

Eye Health

Inflammatory regulator

Analgesic (comfort aid)



Buy a bottle today to experience the difference for yourself!



read more