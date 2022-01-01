Keefer Luxury Stainless Steel Dabber Dab Dabbing Wax Pick Stick Scoop Tool
About this product
We wanted to create an all in one dabber tool that could handle wax and other various concentrates. The Keefer Luxury Dabber tool has a hybrid dab scoop/dabbing pick design. Made from premium stainless steel, gives your high performance during your dab sessions. Making it a perfect match with your dab rig accessories. Giving users a better dabbing experience!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Keefer - Luxury Kief Herb Marijuana Cannabis Smoking Stoner Tool Accessories
Keefer brand delivers the best luxury cannabis/marijuana accessory tools on the market.