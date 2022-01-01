The Keefer Scraper is a luxury kief scraper + dry herb scoop, is made from premium stainless steel metal. Equipped with a scraper and a keef catcher shovel, allowing multiple of ways it can be utilized. With cannabis grinders, rolling trays, pipes, jars, weed bowls, etc. This elite stoner tool was designed with all marijuana enthusiasts in mind, making collecting, loading, and packing more efficient. Making it your go-to tool for your smoking accessories and necessities.