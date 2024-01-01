About this product
KING KALM™ CBD is made from the highest quality naturally occurring Phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) full spectrum oil. It's suspended in the highly beneficial omega-3 rich krill oil (Super Food). The Essential Fatty Acids (EFA) in krill oil are known to be an efficient catalyst for delivering CBD to the body. Increased omega-3 consumption has been linked to upregulation of CB1 and CB2 receptors, as well as increased levels of endocannabinoid synthesis enzymes.
Our full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes create an entourage effect which studies have shown provide an even greater therapeutic effect than CBD isolate. CO2 Extraction is the process in which we extract the CBD from the hemp plant at a low temperature, under high pressure. This allow us to capture CO2 in a liquid state and efficiently draw the CBD and terpenes from the plant material. Comes in a 30ml bottle with 1 oral syringe for easy application in your pets mouth.
Suggested uses for King Kalm™ CBD:
Can reduce anxiety (Separation, T-storms, Car Travel, Etc.).
Great antioxidant for general overall wellness.
Can cause an increase in energy.
Assists in decreasing chronic pain due to inflammation or arthritis.
May reduce the amount of seizures.
About this brand
King Kanine
At King Kanine™, we all come to work every day because we simply adore our pets and know that others love theirs as much as we do. Because of this love and passion, we have dedicated our lives to create innovative products for dogs, cats, and horses that will not only be easier for the pet owner but will revolutionize the alternative treatment of pet ailments. Our pioneering concepts are the basis for originating these products and we will continue to push ourselves to be the trailblazer in the pet industry.
Our company launched its first product, the KING KOMB™, to resolve the massive issue of shedding from our Great Dane Mojo. The KING KOMB™ has evolved into a Self- Cleaning multi-purpose tool. We proudly sell this product in over 26 countries and have continued to expand our wellness line to add organic and natural products that are truly transparent in their ingredients. KING KLEAN, our organic shampoo has only six ingredients that pet owners can trust.
Our CBD rich product line, KING KALM™, is now the forefront for pet alternative treatments and includes oils, sprays and balms. If we can’t give it to our own dogs, we won’t consider creating it for yours.
