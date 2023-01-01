Introducing the perfect fusion of exotic flair and unparalleled smoking experience. Our King Palm Honey Mango flavored hemp wraps bring a tropical twist to your sessions, ensuring each puff is an unforgettable journey.
Highlights:
Tropical Indulgence: Dive into the sweet essence of honey combined with the lush notes of mango for a truly luxurious flavor profile.
Tobacco & Nicotine Free: Enjoy pure, unadulterated flavor with zero nicotine or tobacco, promoting a healthier smoking choice.
Model X Filter Tips: Expertly designed for smooth draws and to keep herbs from entering the mouth, enhancing your smoking experience.
Slow & Smooth Burn: No rush here. Relish in a prolonged, even burn, allowing you to savor every moment and every flavor.
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.