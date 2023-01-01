For cannabis lovers who want both style and function, the Mars Grinder is the ideal choice. Made from lightweight aluminum, this 4-piece tool gives you the perfect grind every time, whether you like it fine or chunky. It comes with a 63mm grinder, a kief catcher to save all the good bits, a protective cloth pouch, a cleaning brush, and a scraper to get every last piece. Grind in style with reliability you can count on.
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.