Small Quarter Sheet Size Aluminum Cookie Pan Tray with Stainless Steel Cooling and Roasting Rack
by Kitchenatics
About this product
The aluminum bacon pan 9.6" x 13.1" inches while the roasting rack is 8.8" x 12.2" x 1" inches. This small-sized cookie rack is perfect for cooling Canna choco chip cookies and decorating CBD-infused cupcakes. The aluminum roasting tray distributes heat evenly and can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees F. The oven safe cooling rack is made of stainless steel and can withstand up to 575 degrees F. Safe, non-toxic, and durable. Each purchase comes with a free recipe eBook so you have a lot of treats to choose from!
