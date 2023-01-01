Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
