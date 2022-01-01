Kalifornia is a high THC, Indica-dominant strain with genetics that can be traced back to a cross between Nepali OG and 88 G-13 Hashplant. Its aroma and taste suggest dense, lush vegetation with sharp, spicy undertones. Kalifornia is grown using high-calibrated automated systems, ensuring optimal grow conditions and a consistent product. All bud is trimmed by hand, then harvested and cured using a slow-dry process at low temperatures.

