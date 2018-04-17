Kolab Project x Lotus Cannabis Co. Tranquil Elephantizer - 3.5g
Known for its body high, this Indica has THC potencies of up to 24% and hits with a pungent, earthy herb aroma with a hint of sweetness. With terp content of up to 2.7%, top terpenes are Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Farnesene, and Humulene. Infinite senses are upon us.
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
