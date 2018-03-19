Kolab Project x Safari Flower Co. Dark Shadow Haze - 3.5g
About this product
A cross between Grape Ape and Neville's Wreck, it's heavy in Terpinolene, Myrcene and Ocimene and can deliver THC levels of up to 26%. Infinite senses are upon us.
About this strain
Created by Rare Dankness, Dark Shadow Haze is an introspective strain that combines the fruity, sedative attributes of Grape Ape with Nevil’s Wreck (Arcata Trainwreck x Neville’s Haze). This strain’s thought-provoking cerebral high and calming physical sensations cement the consumer in place, creating a deeply contemplative mental state. Dark Shadow Haze also offers the tasty flavors and aromas of sugar-coated grapes and berries with an earthy undertone.
Dark Shadow Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with