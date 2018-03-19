Released in partnership with Ontario craft growers Safari Flower Co., Dark Shadow Haze is a Sativa from Rare Dankness genetics that delivers grapey and berry tasting notes.

A cross between Grape Ape and Neville's Wreck, it's heavy in Terpinolene, Myrcene and Ocimene and can deliver THC levels of up to 26%. Infinite senses are upon us.