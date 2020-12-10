About this product
As part of the Kolab Growers Series, Kolab has partnered with Safari Cannabis to launch Slurricane. In an effort to build community, profile our partners and offer transparency to consumers, Kolab launched the Growers Series. A series is dedicated to showcasing the quality, consistency and difference it makes when cannabis is grown in small-batches, hand-tended and cared for by dedicated growers.
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
