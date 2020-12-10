Batten down the hatches and stay inside. Slurricane is a cross between Dosidos and Purple Punch. With THC levels reaching as high as 26%, Slurricane has a sweet flavour profile, with notes of subtle grape and sugary berries. The buds are dark green in colour with burnt orange pistils and a thick layer of white trichomes that take on a purple hue in the right light. With a total terpene content of 2.7%, the top terpenes are Alpha-cedrene, Beta-cayophyllene, Limonene, Linalool and Fenchol.

As part of the Kolab Growers Series, Kolab has partnered with Safari Cannabis to launch Slurricane. In an effort to build community, profile our partners and offer transparency to consumers, Kolab launched the Growers Series. A series is dedicated to showcasing the quality, consistency and difference it makes when cannabis is grown in small-batches, hand-tended and cared for by dedicated growers.