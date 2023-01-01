💚 Why: the perfect kit, that doubles as a gift box, for the cannabis connoisseur - whether that is yourself, a family member or a friend. Much like the world-renowned Crown Royal gift kits that we all know and love, we have put together the ultimate "box" for anyone who loves cannabis. Similar to The Standard Kit, but highly requested by the KJ community, was to put a kit together that didn't include the base accessories so we listened and The Showcase was born!

💚 Includes: we've combined everything you need in one awesome package: two The Compact | Small Glass Stash Jars, Boveda Humidity Packs in each jar, The Trichome Lamp, Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, and KookiJar App Stickers.

💚 How To Use: the ultimate cannabis connoisseur experience! Drop your dried flower into The Compact Jars along with the Boveda humidity packs to preserve your flower. Closely inspect your preserved and protected flower via the 5x magnifying lid. Get up close and personal with the trichomes by pointing The Trichome Lamp on your dried flower, either in the KJ jar through the magnifying lid or out of the jar on the box lid that doubles as a rolling tray. Trust us, you'll enjoy the 'view'!

