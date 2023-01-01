💚 Why: glass + airtight seal + humidity control = amazing high. You and your flower deserve a storage upgrade and, trust us, your personal 'experience' will benefit from the preserved terpenes! 💚 Size: 8 fl oz / 240ml. Stores up to ½ oz. of dried flower. 💚 Type: available in black or clear premium quality glass. 💚 Lid: custom-designed airtight 5x magnifying glass lid. 💚 Includes: Boveda Humidity Control Pack, microfiber cleaning cloth, and labeling stickers (used with the KookiJar App).
KookiJar is leading the de-stigmatization of cannabis, with showcase-able physical storage and a personalized digital app.
Our glass jars ensure freshness and the preservation of potency, while our innovative, custom-designed magnifying lid lets you view, inspect, and present your flower in detail.
Connect to our app so you can keep track of what you've collected in each jar, capture how you experienced it, get updates from the world of cannabis, and discover how to curate a collection that suits your individual preferences.